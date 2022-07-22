"We're gonna have a new champion" - Former WWE star recalls losing the Money in the Bank briefcase to Edge

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (AKA Mr. Kennedy) has reflected on losing the Money in the Bank briefcase to Edge in 2007.

In a ladder match at WrestleMania 23, Anderson won the briefcase by defeating seven other stars, including CM Punk and Randy Orton. After sustaining an injury, he was forced to give up the Money in the Bank contract.

He was informed that he tore his triceps off the bone, but it was later discovered that it was just a massive hematoma and not that serious.

During his recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Mr. Anderson spoke about what the plans were for him as Mr. Money in the Bank. He was apparently supposed to cash the briefcase in at WrestleMania 24, nearly a year after he won it.

"The idea was that I would cash it in next year's WrestleMania... And then a few months later, I feel like I only had it a month and a half, two months maybe, and they came to me... Vince and Stephanie. And they said 'Look, we had planned on having Taker as the champion for like, a really long time. Unfortunately, he's injured and tore his biceps, I believe, and he needs to have surgery. So we're going to next week...' and he laid out the scenario, and he's like, you're gonna cash in your briefcase, we're gonna have a new champion," Anderson claimed.

He recalled WWE gave the briefcase to Edge after his unfortunate tricep injury:

"Then the next day Stephanie called me in my hotel room and she's like, ‘Ken you tore your triceps off the bone. We're gonna have to, we still need to get that title off of Taker though. So we're sending this jet to pick you up. We're gonna take you to Penn State, Edge is going to challenge you for the briefcase, and then he's gonna go on and do what you're supposed to do tomorrow night.'" (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Edge successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on The Undertaker

The Rated-R Superstar was the inaugural winner of the MITB match, and he's also the first one to hold the briefcase twice.

After winning it from Ken Anderson, Edge successfully cashed in on an injured Undertaker on the May 11, 2007 episode of SmackDown to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

He has held the gold a total of seven times and the WWE Championship four times, making him an 11-time world champion. He is competing on the RAW brand and has been out of action for a while.

