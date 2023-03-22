Former WWE star recalls the time he sucked Mae Young's toes backstage

One of the most bizarre moments of WWE WrestleMania 22 came when Gene Snitsky sucked Mae Young's toes backstage. In a recent interview, Snitsky gave his honest thoughts on the memorable segment.

The Boogeyman defeated Booker T and Queen Sharmell in an intergender handicap match at the 2006 event. Booker and Sharmell encountered several WWE "freaks" backstage moments before the match, including Eugene, Goldust, Paul Burchill, and Snitsky.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Snitsky was asked whether he ever refused to participate in a WWE storyline:

"Nope. I sucked Mae Young's toes backstage at WrestleMania! What more can you ask for? And she loved every minute of it. I don't have to practice. My wife will tell you, I'm a professional foot connoisseur. For the record, Mae Young wanted more. She insisted I keep going but I had to stop when they yelled cut." [29:55 – 30:29]

Young, aged 83 at the time, is a women's wrestling legend. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared sporadically as an on-screen character during the Attitude Era. She is arguably best remembered for her kayfabe relationship with Mark Henry, which led to her giving birth to a hand.

How Gene Snitsky felt about working with Mae Young

The segment drew audible gasps from the WrestleMania 22 crowd, particularly when Snitsky asked Booker T, "Wanna join us?"

Snitsky added that he had no problem sharing a WrestleMania moment with Mae Young, who had fellow legend Fabulous Moolah by her side:

"She was awesome. They were so good to work with, man. Oh my God. We had so much fun filming that pre-tape." [30:36 – 30:43]

The former ECW star also spoke about the possibility of facing Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in WWE one day.

