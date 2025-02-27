Former WWE star requests Triple H to bring him back

Triple H has brought back several former WWE Superstars who were let go under the previous regime. Among those released by Vince McMahon was Heath Slater.

He recently pleaded with The Game to bring him back and reform the Nexus.

The 41-year-old Superstar had a 14-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion before he was let go under unprecedented circumstances during the pandemic in 2020. Slater, however, made a one-off return to RAW months later for a match with Drew McIntyre.

He recently revealed that he turned down WWE twice before Drew McIntyre talked him into it. Heath Slater has now become a free agent after leaving IMPACT Wrestling and has been actively pushing for Triple H to bring the former band back together for one last run.

In an interview during Monopoly Events, Heath Slater discussed the impact of one of the short-lived factions in WWE history: The Nexus.

He said some people are still clamoring for their reunion. The three-time Tag Team Champion once again requested Triple H to give them another shot.

"I didn't know the impact that it would have, because Nexus was only alive for like, nine months, you know, maybe, but yeah it wasn't even a year-long thing, but 15 years later, people still talk about the invasion, and we have like, Nexus day on social media. and stuff like that. Come on, Hunter bring us back, baby," Slater said. [8:20 - 8:44]

Check out the full interview below:

Heath Slater pitches scenario for The Nexus' WWE return

Speaking with the Lucha Libre Online, Heath Slater pitched the idea of the Nexus invading an NXT show.

He brought up some of the iconic factions that resurfaced over the years. Slater feels that the Nexus also deserves another chance.

"Imagine if, you know, there's a damn NXT show, things are happening, and then we all come back and jump the guardrail. You know what I mean? Imagine if that happened. Hell, DX came back six times. NWO came back three times. Why can't Nexus come back once, you know?" he said.

Wade Barrett recently entertained the thought of stepping back inside the squared circle if the creative made sense to him. Will he reform the Nexus this year? Only time will tell.

