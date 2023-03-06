Former WWE star responds to Cathy Kelley's tweet after surprise return to AEW

A former WWE star has responded to Cathy Kelley's tweet after returning to AEW during the Revolution pay-per-view.

The superstar in question is Dax Harwood of FTR. Harwood, alongside his long-term tag team partner Cash Wheeler, finally returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after their hiatus.

In response to a tweet from Kelley, Harwood shared a photo of the trio from their WWE days.

"FTR," wrote Harwood.

Check out Harwood's tweet:

Before taking time off from in-ring action, FTR lost the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship, the IWGP World Tag Team Championship, and the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

They were also unsuccessful in their attempt to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions against The Acclaimed. However, Harwood and Wheeler made their intentions clear at Revolution as they confronted The Gunns after their successful title defense in a four-way match.

Dax Harwood recently opened up about returning to AEW

Prior to FTR's return at Revolution, Dax Harwood spoke about him and Cash Wheeler working under Tony Khan's promotion until their contracts expire.

On his FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood revealed that he had contacted AEW management about returning and wanted to take time off to heal up. He said:

“No, absolutely not. No way. I was legitimately a crybaby. I screen-shotted every award that they had posted. I had a feeling we weren’t going to get mentioned because, like I said, we have reached out and said, ‘Hey, we will come back and work until our contracts are up.' We’re okay with it. We took a couple months off to let our bodies heal to think about what we wanted to do."

FTR, who has previously faced The Gunns, will aim to dethrone Colten and Austin Gunn and end their first reign as the World Tag Team Champions.

Do you think FTR will continue with AEW or return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes