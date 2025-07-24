Former WWE star reveals disturbing reason behind her stalker's kidnapping attempt

Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, also known as Daria Berenato, found herself in a disturbing situation when a stalker broke into her home. She recently revealed why the perpetrator committed the crime and his previous messages to the star.

A week before SummerSlam 2020, a stalker broke into Sonya Deville's home in Florida. During the incident, Mandy Rose was present in the house, but the culprit was arrested and charged with stalking, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. In 2023, the stalker was convicted and sent to prison for 15 years, but the event traumatized Deville, as he had disturbing plans for the 31-year-old star.

In an appearance on 'INSIGHT' with Chris Van Vliet, Deville gave her thoughts on why the stalker tried to break into her home in 2020. She revealed that the stalker was angry with her and wanted her to be his girlfriend.

“His whole thing was he wanted to be my boyfriend, I guess. And he was mad that I wasn’t into his gender as a whole, and so he had no shot, and he was angry about," Deville said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Moreover, Deville revealed there were multiple threats, and the stalker revealed that he had her address, Deville's ex-girlfriend's address, and her mother's address before attempting to kidnap her.

“So essentially, my ex-girlfriend at the time had gotten some creepy messages from a fan, and she was able to see her messages because she wasn’t getting a ton of fan messages. He was deep in my request folder. I’d never seen his messages to me, which he had been sending for three, four years. But she saw a message, and she was like, ‘Hey, Daria, this is concerning.’ He has my address. He had her address, her mother’s house, and he had sent the address and said, ‘I know where you live. I’m coming to get Daria, and I’m gonna kill you," Deville said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Former WWE star Sonya Deville was heartbroken when she was forced to relinquish her title

Sonya Deville's run with WWE ended when she revealed that the company wouldn't renew her contract. Moreover, Pure Fusion Collective also ended as Shayna Baszler was released from the Stamford-based promotion, leaving Zoey Stark alone on the red brand.

However, Deville was once a champion in the promotion alongside Chelsea Green when they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In a previous appearance on INSIGHT, the 31-year-old ex-WWE star revealed she was heartbroken when she had to relinquish the title due to an ACL tear.

“20 days, 21 days [before] who’s counting? 30 seconds. I was so devastated. I mean, I’d been with the company for nine years. And of course, part of being in the WWE is to one day grab that brass ring and get gold around your waist and that’s what I had been striving for, of course. So I finally got my first championship and I was so happy. I was so elated. I was ready to make those titles mean more than ever before. And the injury came, which is probably why I ran back to my hotel and hid in my room and didn’t tell anyone I was injured," said Deville. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

It'll be interesting to see if Deville ever returns for a second run in the company.

