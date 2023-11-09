Despite having a great look and decent in the ring, Warlord never got a major push in WWE during the 80s. He is best remembered for being eliminated from the 1989 Royal Rumble match in a couple of seconds by Hulk Hogan.

Warlord recently gave an interview on his wrestling career and opened up about his relationships with several wrestlers from back in the day.

Former WWE star The Warlord was recently featured on WSI Wrestling on YouTube. The wrestling legend was asked about his relationship with former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner. Warlord said he's a big fan of the Dog-Faced Gremlin.

"Rick [Steiner] was tough as nails man. If you ever shake Rick's hand, he's got a very strong hand. He's got a meaty hand, you know, tough guy coming out of the University of Michigan. Great wrestler, loved him as the Gremlin. He was dynamite at it, you know, of course he was dynamite with his brother Scott [Steiner]. Him and Scotty were great together. But I love Rick, I always got along with Rick. [0:20 to 0:44]

The Warlord was then asked which Steiner brother was crazier backstage, and it seemed to be a pretty easy choice for the wrestling legend:

"Scott. Scott. Scott. Rick can be crazy, but Scott. Now he's easy. Now he's blown out. But in his day, when he was in WCW, forget it." [1:05 to 1:13]

The Warlord on WWE legend Lex Luger

Warlord was also asked about his thoughts on wrestling legend Lex Luger. Speaking about Lex, Warlord said that he had been very self-involved when they first met, but Lex changed a lot over the following years.

Warlord added that after signing with the WWE [then WWF], Luger became much nicer and more open with the boys in the back:

"Lex [Luger] was... I really liked Lex. He's a good person but he was very narcissistic when I first met him, really into himself, would come to the locker room and kind of put his bag down and not say hi to the boys. Great physique. When he got to the WWE, he really changed a lot... He became very, very nice, very outgoing and everything else. So, to this day, every time I see Lex, I really like Lex a lot." [8:02 onwards]

Lex Luger is currently not a part of the Hall of Fame. The Warlord isn't in the Esteemed Hall but has previously expressed his desire to be inducted.

