Former WWE star reveals Triple H's parting words prior to AEW transition

Under Triple H's leadership, WWE has released numerous superstars due to budget cuts. One such wrestler, Ricochet, who has since joined AEW, recently discussed his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, specifically the way his storyline was concluded.

The One and Only's last televised WWE match was on the June 3, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. He lost a singles match to Bron Breakker and was viciously attacked backstage afterward. Ricochet was subsequently taken to hospital in an ambulance with his fiancée, Samantha Irvin, by his side.

The former Intercontinental Champion was written off television because his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment was nearing expiration and he had not renewed it. Ricochet later made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the 2024 All In event at Wembley Stadium.

On The Ringer Wrestling Show, the 35-year-old star discussed his final run in the Stamford-based promotion. Ricochet recalled having a brief conversation with Chief Content Officer Triple H about his exit and believes WWE intended to keep the door open for a potential return.

"Yeah, I think going into it, I think (I knew how my time on WWE TV would end), and even later, me and Triple H had a little talk and he was just like, ‘Anytime –’ whatever. Because I just hadn’t re-signed and it was kind of like my last time there before the time ran up. I think they knew I just wasn’t gonna do it. So, I think they were just trying to give me a good out that made me, you know… something that was open-ended. What’s gonna happen? So I think they wanted to leave it that way but I think they knew that wasn’t gonna happen," he said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Ricochet comments on whether he was frustrated with WWE's creative

During the same interaction on The Ringer Wrestling Show, The One and Only expressed his feelings about whether he was satisfied or dissatisfied with the WWE storylines and decisions being made by the creative under Triple H's regime.

Ricochet acknowledged that he was frequently featured on television but felt the quality of his work was lacking. The former WWE star admitted that he could have done better but still had positive experiences during his tenure.

"I was out there a lot. I was on television a lot, I was actually used a lot, but the quality of what I was doing specifically wasn’t there. It was a lot of quantity of Ricochet, but the quality of what he was getting just wasn’t what I wanted, and that’s okay. That’s just how it falls. I can only blame myself. I can’t blame anybody else. I just can’t. But it wasn’t really frustrating because I had a lot of good times there still. But was there more I wanted to do? Absolutely. But man, I can’t say it was frustrating because I still had a good time," he said.

Ricochet made his singles debut in AEW on Dynamite, defeating Kyle Fletcher. It remains to be seen if WWE would be interested in rehiring the 35-year-old star in the future.

