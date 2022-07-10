"It feels a little bit like the twilight zone"- Former WWE star on Ric Flair's last match being on the same weekend as SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) commented on SummerSlam taking place on the same weekend as Ric Flair's last match.

The Nature Boy will return to the squared circle for one last match on July 31 under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner in Nashville, Tennessee. The same city is scheduled to host WWE SummerSlam on July 30. Kross will also be in action that evening.

Speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, he stated that he doesn't mind that both events will take place in the same city and on the same weekend:

"It feels a little bit like the twilight zone. I don't have any bad feelings about it. It's just a little unusual, Scarlett [Bordeaux] and I always thought we were going to be lifers there [WWE], and we thought that just because we loved the environment so much. I mean this in the most endearing way, it was kind of like the military, we would get up and we train, get paid to train, become the best version of ourselves, and perform. We were happy with that lifestyle."

The former NXT Champion added that the event schedule would work well for both parties as fans will have the privilege to attend both shows:

"Before we were even there, she and I would operate like that. We very much used to get up, get whatever you need into your system, train together and then do whatever you gotta do with the rest of your day. Everything is just living in preparation for the next event, that's the way it operated there. I'm very happy that it's the same town because I think the audience will definitely piggyback off of each other, and I think it's gonna work very well." ( From 2:24 to 3:18)

Ric Flair has been hyping up his in-ring return on social media

Ric Flair will step inside the squared circle on July 31 for the first time in over ten years. Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer has been hyping up his fans on social media over the last few weeks.

He recently posted a picture of the boots he will be wearing during the much-awaited bout on SummerSlam weekend.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy The Countdown Is On! 24 Days Until I Lace Up These Boots & Step Into The Ring For My Final Match! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents The Countdown Is On! 24 Days Until I Lace Up These Boots & Step Into The Ring For My Final Match! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents https://t.co/tnY2Kpfuk1

Ric Flair's decision to return to the ring has received a mixed response from fans and peers alike. While some are concerned about the 73-year-old's health, others supported his decision to go out on his own terms.

