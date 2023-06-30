Former WWE star Ryback gets honest and offers rare praise to Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

WWE might never find a superstar like Brock Lesnar again, or at least someone to match his accolades. During a recent episode of his podcast, Ryback spoke about The Beast Incarnate's work in recent years and credited him for creating new stars.

The main topic revolved around Brock Lesnar being chosen to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

While many argue it was the wrong decision, Ryback wasn't against Brock Lesnar getting the honor as The Big Guy felt it had worked out well for the company. In hindsight, Ryback believed Lesnar breaking the legendary 'Mania streak had benefited other talents in WWE.

The superstars who've since worked with Lesnar have been elevated, and Ryback praised Vince McMahon, who he often criticizes, for getting it right with Brock's booking over the past five years.

"With Brock ending it, simply because we've seen how it's worked out. He's helped make so many people since that time when Brock has put over a handful of guys that have played a big role in WWE essentially in the last five years. I think from a business standpoint, Vince clearly made a good decision on that." [From 25:26 to 25:51]

Check out the video down below:

Ryback on fans possibly turning on Bray Wyatt had he ended The Undertaker's streak instead of Brock Lesnar

The former WWE Superstar explained that the streak held a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans, most of whom never even wanted it to end in the first place.

Despite being an established talent, Brock Lesnar received a lot of heat after WrestleMania 30, and Ryback said a new name getting similar reactions would not have been ideal. Out of all the potential candidates to break the streak, Bray Wyatt was always seen as a fan-favorite choice.

However, Ryback noted why Wyatt being the first man to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania would have also backfired:

"People can be unforgiving, and that is one of the things fans didn't want to end. So if you let a new talent do that, who is not really well-established, it may not. If they would have let Bray do it, they could have forever, not just been with Bray. You never know with something like that." [From 22:03 to 25:22]

Do you agree with Ryback on Brock Lesnar ending the streak? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Ryback Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes