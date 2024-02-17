Former WWE star’s condition improving after being hospitalized

The WWE Universe and others outside the fandom have spent the past few years rooting for one of the most beloved professional athletes in history. Now, there's some good news to report.

Steve "Mongo" McMichael eventually became a Four Horseman, but before that, he played 15 seasons in the NFL, and 13 were with the Chicago Bears. Mongo signed as a free agent in 1981 to play as a starting defensive tackle. He was one of their most accomplished players and credited with helping to secure the NFL Super Bowl 20 win in 1985. He has remained a popular figure in Chicago after his retirement.

Mongo began doing WCW Nitro commentary in September 1995. He worked as a Horseman until September 1997, when the faction was disbanded until a brief run in October 1998. The one-time WCW United States Champion made his final appearance on February 8, 1999, during Nitro.

It was announced in April 2021 that Mongo was diagnosed with ALS. He has dealt with various health problems since then but is recovering from a recent UTI and should be home from the hospital soon.

NFL player Jarrett Payton, the son of football legend Walter Payton, took to X today to issue an update on Mongo.

"Update on Steve McMichael: Mongo’s condition is improving with the antibiotics administered for his UTI. Additionally, he is undergoing a procedure to drain fluid from his lungs. Hospital officials anticipate his release in the next few days. Thank you for all the prayers. [folded hands emoji] #Bears," Payton wrote.

McMichael later briefly returned to pro wrestling in 2008, but not for WWE. He appeared at the inaugural TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view as the special guest referee for a Monster's Ball Fatal Four-Way.

Steve "Mongo" McMichael in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Mongo has been a sports legend for his work in the NFL and WCW. Though his wrestling career never really took him to WWE, fans have given Mongo "his flowers" for years. Many of Mongo's famous friends have helped him out in recent years, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Fans created petitions for the veteran Bear to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Mongo's famous friends backed the induction, so now he's set to be honored this summer.

After being previously nominated in 2014 and 2015, the two-time NFL First-Team All-Pro player was named a finalist for the Seniors ballot for the 2024 Class.

The ballot announcement was made in August 2023, and it was announced just last week that Mongo had been officially selected to be inducted into the 2024 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There have been calls on WWE to induct the one-time United States Champion into its Hall of Fame as well. Fans have picked up the online campaigning in recent years, so it will be interesting to see if the company honors the NFL star.

What are your favorite Mongo McMichael memories? Should WWE induct Mongo into their Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.

