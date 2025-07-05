Former WWE star's "dream car" stolen

A former WWE star had their car stolen and they weren't happy about how it went down.
In a post on Instagram, CJ Perry, who WWE fans know as Lana, revealed that her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was stolen recently. She uploaded a short video in which she can be seen modeling with the car.
"This G-Wagon was my dream car. Unfortunately, it got stolen from Erewhon & Equinox valet while I was working," she can be heard saying in the voiceover.
In the caption of the post, she also called out the establishment for the lack of security cameras in their parking lot.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
“@tobemiro & my G wagon got STOLEN from valet...“Booooo @erewhon & @equinox for having no cameras in the time of AI for the parking lot for valet cars. I’m still in complete denial that they would allow such poor security at places that cost so much” she wrote.
Check out Lana's post on Instagram here.
The G-Wagon is a luxury vehicle, and prices start around $148,000 for newer models and can go up to $163,000, depending on variations.
Although Rusev made his return to WWE a few months ago after a five-year hiatus, Lana hasn't been featured on television despite signing a unique contract with the company earlier this year.
Lana has a WWE Legends deal in place
Soon after Rusev's return on RAW after WrestleMania 41, there were rumors of his wife Lana joining him soon. The Ravishing Russian stayed away from being part of her husband's comeback but cheered him on while addressing his homecoming in an interview with Deadline.
“Rusev is back to crush the WWE and become World Champion. We have been cooking this up from our Bulgarian kitchen since the day we left, and with the help of Paradigm, we were able to make this a reality! Machka Crush,” Lana said. [H/T Deadline]
The report also noted that Lana has signed a Legends Deal with the promotion. It remains to be seen whether The Ravishing Russian joins Rusev on the RAW roster anytime soon, but for now, we hope the pair recovers their stolen car.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!