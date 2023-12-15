Former WWE star says she had a baby a week before she was supposed to become champion 

A former WWE Superstar was set to win their first championship several years ago, but plans were changed after she got pregnant.

Lacey Evans parted ways with the Stamford-based company back in August 2023 after her contract expired. During the pandemic, she was involved in a storyline with Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair, but it did not last very long, as she was taken off of TV after getting pregnant. It was reported back in 2021 that the plan was for her to dethrone Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at that year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and then face the Queen at WWE WrestleMania 37.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lacey Evans stated that she received Vince McMahon's blessing to have a second child, as she was not being used. She then confirmed that she was supposed to win the title, but she got pregnant a week before that was scheduled to happen.

"So I went to Vince [McMahon] and I said, 'Hey, sir, I'm not being used and I want to have a baby. So I won't if you plan on using me, I'll stand by. I said it's COVID it's like I'm not being used.' And he kind of got quiet and he said, 'go have a baby.' And I said 'Are you sure?... Like I could wait you know, it's not like I'm waiting 10 years like you tell me.' He's like, 'No, go have a baby. Just promise me you'll come back,' and I said 'I'll be back six weeks after I push this motherf****r out,'" Lacey Evans said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

She went on:

"So that was the game plan. I wasn't being used and next thing talent creative goes 'Oh, you're gonna be with, you know, Ric Flair and Charlotte' and I'm like, 'What the f**k?' It was wild. Well, I'll be dam*ed if a week before I was supposed to get the title I have my baby... So a lot of people say and I ruined my career and this and that... I got exactly what I wanted and I'm very thankful and blessed that I have the life that I have." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Lacey Evans left WWE without winning a single championship

Lacey Evans made her WWE main roster debut in 2019, and she was pushed very quickly after arriving on Monday Night RAW. She got into a feud with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35 for the RAW Women's Championship.

She also competed in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules, where she teamed up with Baron Corbin to take on The Man and Seth Rollins in a Winner Takes All mixed tag team match. However, Lacey Evans never won a title, and she left the company without winning any gold.

