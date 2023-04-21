Former WWE star says Drew McIntyre could be leaving the company for this reason (Exclusive)

EC3 recently stated that Drew McIntyre could leave WWE for now, only to return later to claim his place at the top of the company's roster.

The Scottish Warrior is reportedly unhappy with his place in WWE, which could result in him leaving the company once his contract expires later this year. Despite being the face of the promotion during the Empty Arena era as the WWE Champion, McIntyre failed to win the big one in front of the live crowd.

He first came up short at WrestleMania 37 and later at Clash at the Castle 2022. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how leaving WWE could be a blessing in disguise for Drew McIntyre.

He believes since The Scottish Warrior is still in the prime of his career, he could leave the company to build momentum for a blockbuster return down the line.

"He's still young; I think he's 37. So if he wants to, he can control his narrative, so to speak. Choose to go elsewhere, and then that door is probably gonna be wide open in six months to an year. He can Claymore Kick it back down. And instantly, you're fresh, you're hot, and you're on top once again. So maybe that's his way to the top where he belongs to take a leave for a little bit," said EC3. [2:15 - 2:40]

Check out the full video below:

EC3 has nothing but praises for Drew McIntyre

Elsewhere in the chat, EC3 stated that Drew McIntyre was one of his "toughest" opponents. He also mentioned how The Scottish Warrior improved so much that WWE was forced to hire him back in 2017 after releasing him in 2014.

The former NXT star is also confident McIntyre would do great if he took a bet on himself and left the global juggernaut after his contract expires.

"Drew is one of the toughest dudes I have ever fought; Drew is one of the toughest dudes I went toe-to-toe in a bottle of whisky with. Drew is an awesome, celebrated hand. One of the best brothers one could ever find. One thing he did very well too was create himself without the machinery behind to get the machinery behind him. So if he seeks creative fulfillment, he'll not struggle financially. He'll do quite well as far as the lineage and prestige of being with WWE," said EC3. [1:15 - 2:00]

Though fans would certainly be disappointed if Drew McIntyre left WWE, it's safe to say he would instantly become a star in whichever company he joins.

