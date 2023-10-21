Former WWE star says Vince McMahon gave him a "dirty look" before his final WrestleMania match

Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE's creative direction between 1982 and 2022. In a recent YouTube video, Ryback recalled how one of McMahon's booking decisions resulted in a tense moment backstage at WrestleMania 32.

Ryback unsuccessfully challenged Kalisto for the United States Championship on the event's kickoff show. Around that time, the former Intercontinental Champion had been offered a new contract by WWE, but he did not want to re-sign.

On Ryback TV, The Big Guy disclosed details about McMahon giving him an unpleasant look ahead of the match:

"On my way to the Gorilla Position [backstage area] before my match with Kalisto, I see Vince McMahon, who actually left Gorilla and was not gonna be in Gorilla for my match," Ryback said. "As he walked by, I gave him a big, huge smile, essentially saying, 'F**k you,' in which Vince gave me a dirty look." [0:27 – 0:42]

In August 2016, Ryback left WWE after his contract expired. He wrestled on the independent scene for two years before taking a break from wrestling due to a serious shoulder injury.

Why Vince McMahon changed Ryback's WrestleMania 32 booking

In a previous video, Ryback said Vince McMahon originally wanted him to "squash" AJ Styles at WrestleMania 32. The WWE Executive Chairman booked Styles against Chris Jericho instead after growing frustrated with The Big Guy's refusal to sign a new deal.

According to Ryback, McMahon forced him to lose to Kalisto on the kickoff show as a form of punishment due to his contract uncertainty:

"With each passing week that I was not re-signing the WWE contract, my United States Championship match with Kalisto was about to start changing. We got taken off of the main card and put on the pre-show first. I still did not sign the contract. The finish then changed from me going over [winning] to Kalisto retaining. I still did not sign the contract." [0:06 – 0:25]

Ryback also recently spoke about WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H refusing to let him appear on a magazine cover.

