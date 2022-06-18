"So glad" – Former WWE star seemingly reacts to the recent Vince McMahon controversy

Former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) took to Twitter to say he's glad he's no longer a part of Vince McMahon's global juggernaut.

The former WWE Chairman was recently accused of paying an employee $3 million in a settlement to cover an alleged affair. The scandal led to him temporarily stepping down from his position as the chairman of the company, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, becoming the interim CEO and Chairwoman.

Seemingly reacting to the matter on Twitter, Aiden English said while he was heartbroken when first released, that's not the case anymore:

"I was heartbroken when I got released. I’m so glad I don’t work there now."

Matthew was a part of WWE for nearly eight years. He was released due to the budget cuts during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He works on the independent circuit and has wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW.

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on WWE without Vince McMahon

The last few days have been rough for Vince McMahon, as he's been subject to many negative headlines. The fiasco also led to Vince stepping down as chairman and chief executive while WWE's board investigates the allegations against him.

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell reacted to the developments on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk. The veteran stressed that he believes Vince McMahon no longer being in charge of day-to-day activities will change things for the better:

"It [WWE] will change. And I see that even if he wasn't there, it would have to, for me. It would have to change for the better. It will have to because if that's Vince calling all those segments, week after week, after week, it's not good at all. I don't think anybody can say it's good. So, I think it would have to get better." (from 18:40 to 19:10)

Mr. McMahon was present on SmackDown this week. He opened the show with a promo segment. The former CEO mentioned the company's tagline 'Then, Now, Forever' and stressed the fourth word, 'Together,' before welcoming fans to the blue brand.

