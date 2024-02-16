Former WWE star sends out important announcement

Former WWE star Matt Morgan has made an important announcement regarding an Autism Awareness event.

Morgan has been a prominent advocate for autism awareness since the birth of his son, Jackson. The former mayor of Longwood, Florida, initiated the annual City of Longwood Walk for Autism Awareness & Inclusion event last year, providing families with an opportunity to come together and share a meaningful experience.

Matt Morgan has now revealed the details for the second installment of the annual event scheduled for April 27. In his announcement, he emphasized the efforts he and his wife, Larissa Vasper, are putting in to ensure that this year's event surpasses the success of the previous one.

"PLEASE JOIN US FOR OUR 2nd Annual City of Longwood Walk for Autism Awareness & Inclusion! My wife Larissa and I are working our tails off again to make this year’s even bigger than our inaugural event from last year! Hope to see you and your families! -April 27 11am-1pm -Reiter Park -311 W. Warren Ave Longwood 32750," Morgan wrote.

Matt Morgan urges WWE to sign Jordynne Grace

Wrestling fans worldwide were taken by surprise when Jordynne Grace, the TNA Knockouts Champion, made an unexpected appearance during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match last month.

The 27-year-old star showcased an impressive performance, lasting over 20 minutes before being eliminated by Bianca Belair. In a recent episode of his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan commended Grace and suggested that WWE should consider signing her.

"She screams superstar, Jordynne Grace. I hope that WWE had to have seen what everybody else saw, her in the ring with the other women, and going why is she not under contract? Why we're not buying her a house, a car, whatever we have to do to get her here? Because she looked that good," he said.

It will be interesting to observe whether WWE decides to bring the talented star on board in the near future.

