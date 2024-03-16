Former WWE star sends message ahead of major public appearance

Former WWE Superstars use several outlets to keep in touch with their fans, and autograph signings are a good way to stay active. One former star is making a big return to the scene.

JoJo Offerman signed with WWE in May 2023. She has done ring announcing and appeared on Total Divas. Offerman was quietly released in 2021 after being away for a few years. During this time, the Los Angeles-born star met Bray Wyatt, and they had two children together. They were engaged to be married when he passed away last August.

Offerman has been away from the convention scene for the most part, but she is set to make her return this weekend at The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo in Brentwood, NY. She took to her Instagram Stories to plug the appearance:

"I'll be at @bigeventny tomorrow from 10am to 4pm! Come by and say hi! Can't wait to see y'all [heart emoji x 3]," she wrote.

Screenshot from JoJo Offerman's post to Instagram Stories.

JoJo wrestled just five matches in her career. The first four bouts were multi-woman contests, but Offerman's last match on record was her singles debut. She was defeated by Kendall Skye on May 16, 2014, at a NXT live event.

Is Bray Wyatt going into the WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE fans have called for Bray Wyatt to be inducted into the Hall of Fame ever since he tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36.

The Eater of Worlds was heavily rumored for induction this year, but it was recently reported that Wyatt was not on the finalized list of names for the 2024 Class. Furthermore, it was announced that same week that Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, and Wyatt's uncle, Barry Windham, will be inducted as The U.S. Express.

Despite the recent report on Wyatt, it's very interesting to note that the legendary Dr. Tom Prichard recently fueled the rumor mill on a possible tribute to the man behind The Fiend.

Below is the current line-up for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony:

Paul Heyman

Bull Nakano

Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda of The U.S. Express

Thunderbolt Patterson

Muhammad Ali

WWE is expected to officially announce the induction of Lia Maivia soon. The longtime promoter is expected to be inducted by her grandson, The Rock.

Poll : Which night of WrestleMania XL is shaping up to be the best? Night One Night Two 0 votes View Discussion