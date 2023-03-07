Former WWE star sends a message of 'love' to NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin

Former WWE star Nash Carter recently sent a message of 'love' to current NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin.

Dolin recently turned babyface after her former tag team partner Jacy Jayne attacked her during a 'Ding, Dong, Hello!' segment hosted by Damage CTRL leader Bayley. Jayne hit Dolin with a thirst kick during the exchange and stomped the latter against the door.

Taking to social media, Carter recently uploaded a photo alongside Dolin. He also included an interesting caption, which said:

"I am the Luckiest man in the whole world."

Mandy Rose heaps praise on former Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin

Mandy Rose recently shared thoughts on her former Toxic Attraction stablemate Gigi Dolin.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Rose mentioned that Dolin is more to herself and that she has quite a mystery about her.

"Since I met Gigi [Dolin] the first time I liked how she's (...) there's like a quiet mystery about her. And she's a little more to herself and there's nothing wrong with that. I was also like that. I'm not your over-the-top, kiss-a** type of person and I don't really see her being like that either, and that's kind of the vibe I got."

Mandy further added that both Dolin and Jacy Jayne had worked hard to cement their respective positions in the business.

"And obviously, she's been working really hard in the independents, and so has Jacy [Jayne]. I think it's cool that their hard work has finally paid off and they've finally made it to the big stage. But yeah, I thought she was super cool at first."

It would be exciting to see who will reign supreme when Gigi Dolin and Jayne lock horns at NXT Roadblock.

