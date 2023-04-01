Former WWE star sends a two-word message to Rey Mysterio after Hall of Fame induction

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently sent a heartfelt message to Rey Mysterio following the latter's WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Rey is one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots, and he was rightfully rewarded for his contributions to the business with the honor earlier today. WCW legend and Rey Mysterio's long-time friend, Konnan, inducted the WWE legend into the Hall of Fame. As expected, the crowd was electric throughout the segment, something which Konnan also pointed out.

The Lucha Libre veteran delivered an emotional speech where he paid tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero and the legendary Psychosis. Rey also expressed his gratitude to the fans for always cheering and supporting him.

The speech elicited a lot of reactions on social media, with Mercedes Mone also sharing a tweet for Rey Mysterio. In the vein of Eddie Guerrero's famous catchphrase, she stated:

"Viva La@reymysterio," tweeted Mone.

Rey Mysterio will go to war at WWE WrestleMania 39

Though Rey Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight, he is still far from done with his wrestling career. In fact, he'll be in action on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, where he takes on his son and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

The match is one of the most hotly-anticipated ones from the show as the father-son duo is expected to leave no stone turned in brutalizing each other. The bout has been in the making for many months, and it's safe to say it'll keep the fans riveted.

During the Hall of Fame ceremony, Dominik, alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, did not acknowledge Rey and refused to stand up. The trio then walked out of the event during the veteran's speech.

No matter who comes up on top at WrestleMania 39, WWE reportedly has major plans for both Rey and Dominik Mysterio after the show.

