Former WWE star set to return to Women of Wrestling - Reports

A former WWE star is reportedly set to return to Women of Wrestling later this year.

WOW - Women of Wrestling is an American women's wrestling promotion that was founded in 2000 by David McClane. The promotion is also co-owned by Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss.

According to a new report from Ringside News, former WWE NXT star Santana Garrett will be returning to WOW for their upcoming tapings at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The dates for the tapings in August are the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 17th, 18th, and 19th.

Garrett is a veteran of the wrestling business who has spent the majority of her career on the independent scene. She served as an enhancement talent in WWE several times before spending a few years in NXT.

She was released from the promotion in 2021 but returned last year to work as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. She is a former WOW World Champion and a former WOW World Tag Team Champion alongside Amber O'Neal.

Former WWE star and Women of Wrestling commentator AJ Lee on if she would ever return to the ring

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee recently underwent an incredible body transformation and is in remarkable shape.

The 36-year-old was interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast last year and addressed the possibility of returning to the ring in the future. The former Divas Champion said "Never say never" but admitted that she felt great about the timing of her retirement. AJ hasn't competed in a match since the March 30, 2015 episode of RAW.

"I always say, 'never say never, but don't hold your breath,' and everyone holds on to the 'never say never.' [laughing] Don't hold your breath, you're going to die. [...] There was a lot of 'Let's go!' To me, that didn't spark anything in me, but the combination of wrestling and writing, wrestling and producing, that was more comfortable and more exciting because it was a challenge. I always felt great about the timing of when I retired. You never want to be the last girl at the party, you want to go out on top. Everything felt so perfect and tied up in a bow," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

WOW continues to grow as a promotion and has already accumulated many devoted fans. It will be fascinating to see if AJ Lee ever decides to return to the ring or is satisfied with her role as a commentator for the promotion.

