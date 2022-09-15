"If there was one of these payments, there's gonna be more" - Former champion has his say on the allegations against ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Shane Douglas recently shared his thoughts on the misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon.

A previous report by the Wall Street Journal suggested that McMahon allegedly paid a former WWE employee $3 million in hush money to silence their affair. Amidst the investigations, the veteran promoter announced his retirement from the company in July 2022.

During a recent edition of the Eyes Up Here podcast, Douglas stated that his former boss' surprise retirement may have damaged his contribution to the wrestling business.

"The way that it happened puts a really bad mark on what he had done in the industry. He had taken it to heights that none of us could have ever imagined. But we said privately if there was one of these payments, there’s gonna be more. I think they have done an amazing job from keeping it spiraling out of control," said Douglas.

The veteran wrestler also highlighted how McMahon possibly did the ring thing by stepping away from his corporate responsibilities:

"I think that Vince’s resignation is what allowed that to happen, if he hadn’t retired, if he hadn’t moved on, I think a lot more magnifying glasses would have been put on there," he added. (From 0:35 to 1:27)

Following WSJ's original report, further allegations have been made against McMahon by the publication. The outlet noted that the former WWE Chairman allegedly paid at least $12 million in hush money to multiple ex-employees.

Current WWE Superstar on Vince McMahon no longer being around

Following McMahon's shocking exit and the subsequent corporate changes, the backstage atmosphere in WWE has seemingly undergone a significant transformation.

Speaking on the Say Less podcast, former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos said it was weird not seeing Vince McMahon at the shows. He also highlighted that the 77-year-old was always a constant presence in the company.

"It’s weird. Not seeing the old man [Vince McMahon] every day because the last two years I was on, I saw him every day, and now Hunter [Triple H] is there," said Omos. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Since Vince retired, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as the co-CEOs of WWE. Meanwhile, Triple H has been promoted to Chief Content Officer. It will be interesting to see how the company fares under the new management.

How do you think WWE has fared since Vince McMahon stepped down? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

