Former WWE star shows off impressive physique 466 days since last match

A WWE legend showed off their impressive physique today on social media. They have not competed in a match since Elimination Chamber 2023 last year in Montreal.

Beth Phoenix took to her Instagram today to share several images during a recent workout. The veteran has not been in action since teaming with her husband Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW, at Elimination Chamber 2023. The duo defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match.

She shared a new post on Instagram featuring several photos of herself looking jacked, and you can check it out below.

Adam Copeland was in action this past Sunday night at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. He successfully defended the TNT Championship against Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match.

However, Copeland went for an Elbow Drop off the top of the cage and suffered a significant injury. He shared a video yesterday and revealed that he fractured his tibia during the spot and will require surgery.

Major WWE star wants to finish her rivalry with Beth Phoenix

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has disclosed that she would like the chance to finish her rivalry with Beth Phoenix.

Edge was the initial leader of The Judgment Day but the group betrayed him once Finn Balor joined. Ripley is currently out of action with an injury and relinquished the Women's World Championship last month.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last year, The Eradicator shared that she wanted to have a singles match against The Glamazon to finish their feud.

"I feel like my war with Beth Phoenix isn't finished with. We had that tag match with Finn [Balor] and Edge in it, but we haven't actually had a singles match yet and I'm still waiting for that." [1:14 – 1:26]

You can check out Rhea Ripley's comments in the video below:

Beth Phoenix had a great career in WWE and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. It will be fascinating to see if she ever returns to WWE to compete against Rhea Ripley once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback