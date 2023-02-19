"That match seemed messy" - WWE Universe upset with several blunders during Edge and Beth Phoenix match at the 2023 Elimination Chamber

WWE fans were annoyed by major botches during Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Hall of Famers finally exacted their vengeance by defeating members of the Judgment Day.

After a brass knuckle attack by The Nightmare put Balor on the Rated-R Superstar for the cover, The Glamazon broke it up due to the referee's slow count.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment as one of the most exciting matches of the night was filled with botches.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan referred to the contest between Hall of Famers and Judgment Day members as messy.

Another fan claimed that everyone witnessed the pin breakup by the referee during the match, which was an apparent blunder.

Joe @presidentjoe3 @WWE We all saw the botched pin breakup unfortunately @WWE We all saw the botched pin breakup unfortunately

A fan was infuriated and asked how a single match could have several botches.

Brian Tipton @TipDrill88 @WWE No it’s not. It’s absolutely crap. How many botches do you need in one match! @WWE No it’s not. It’s absolutely crap. How many botches do you need in one match!

One fan wanted to see Rey Mysterio during Edge and Beth Phoenix's match.

Konate-prop @glennsully699 @WWE Was really hoping we would see rey :( @WWE Was really hoping we would see rey :(

Another fan shared that the match was sleep-worthy.

A user also appreciated Dominik Mysterio for his current heel gimmick.

It remains to be seen what the Rated-R Superstar will have on his cards with the Judgment Day ahead in WWE.

What did you think of Edge & Beth vs. Balor & Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

