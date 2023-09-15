Rhea Ripley wants to face two WWE Hall of Famers (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has crossed paths with almost every top female star on WWE's main roster right now. In an exclusive interview, the Aussie revealed she would like to share the ring with two legends who are not currently on RAW or SmackDown.

Ripley has held the Women's World Championship, formerly the SmackDown Women's Championship, since dethroning Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 on April 1. The 26-year-old's latest successful title defense came against Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11 episode of RAW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley named Beth Phoenix as a dream singles opponent:

"I feel like my war with Beth Phoenix isn't finished with. We had that tag match with Finn [Balor] and Edge in it, but we haven't actually had a singles match yet and I'm still waiting for that." [1:14 – 1:26]

Ripley also responded to Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, saying she would like to go one-on-one with her:

"I would love that. I got a good connection with her from the first Mae Young Classic. I really do like her, and I think that would be a lot of fun as well." [1:32 – 1:41]

In the video above, Ripley discussed her on-screen partnership with Dominik Mysterio and her dream male WWE opponents.

Rhea Ripley's history with Beth Phoenix

On February 18, Beth Phoenix and Edge defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. The storyline concluded six weeks later at WrestleMania 39, where Edge beat Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

A key moment in the long-term storyline occurred at Extreme Rules 2022 when Balor defeated Edge in an "I Quit" match. In the closing stages, Ripley attacked Phoenix with a steel chair while Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio forced Edge to watch.

As Ripley referenced, the shocking moment never resulted in a one-on-one match between herself and Phoenix.

Would you like to see Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

