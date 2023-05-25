Rhea Ripley among 6 possible opponents for WWE legend's potential retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) recently named a few possible opponents she could face in a retirement match.

Blayze was signed to the Stamford-based company between 1993 and 1995, during which she held the Women's Championship multiple times. She later joined WCW, where she wrestled for a few years before retiring in 2001. After over two decades of absence, the 60-year-old returned to the WWE ring in 2018 to compete in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution.

In a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Blayze disclosed that she believes she can compete in one more match. The former Women's Champion also addressed her possible opponents for a retirement bout.

"Hey, everyone would love to see a Charlotte Flair-Alundra Blayze match. I hear it a lot. You know, absolutely. Yeah, I mean, it would be all right. I think it'd be good. But there's a lot of them. There's a few of them they'd be good." [17:58 - 18:22]

The Hall of Famer also named other possible opponents, including Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

"They know I love Becky. I mean, that's one person [who] would be great to have a match with, her and Bayley. Bayley would be phenomenal. Even Nattie. I mean Nattie's a freaking powerhouse, man. And Beth Phoenix, there's one I would definitely, you know, I mean (...) [Rhea Ripley?] Yeah, or Rhea. Rhea as well. [You want it to be built up a little bit. There's got to be a storyline] Yeah, I just, I'm not gonna come in, you know, pop it off and leave, no. And if not that I'm fine where I'm at in life," Blayze added. [20:41 - 21:13]

What did Alundra Blayze recently say about WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus?

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus returned to WWE to join forces with Becky Lynch and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. However, the former champion later turned heel and attacked Lynch on Monday Night RAW. The two ladies will now square off at Night of Champions on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

However, Blayze recently took to Twitter to accuse Stratus of setting back the women's division.

"Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the Four Horsewomen."

