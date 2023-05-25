"I have one more match" - Former champion is open to WWE return for the first time in 5 years

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) recently disclosed whether she has officially retired from in-ring competition.

After competing in a few promotions, including WCW, Blayze joined WWE in 1993. She spent about two years in the company and held the Women's Championship three times before being released from her contract in December 1995.

The Minnesota native then returned to WCW, where she wrestled for a few years before retiring in 2001. Five years ago, Blayze returned to the WWE ring for the first time in nearly two decades to participate in the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution.

In a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Blayze was asked if she has officially retired. The Hall of Famer disclosed that she believes she could have one more match.

"Well, I believe I have one more match [in me]. But again, I'm only as creative as the team. And who would it be, I don't know. It would have to be somebody that could carry the match just in case I hit my head and I forgot where I was for a few seconds and I could rely on them. Because it happened in Japan when I was there, hit my head, couldn't remember where I was at but I was still going through the emotion, and it was just a matter of seconds."

Madusa further stressed the importance of facing a reliable and safe opponent:

"But you need that somebody that could carry your a**. Me going in with a new kid, it's just no, not at this point in my age, no." [17:27 - 17:57]

Several legends recently returned to WWE

Over the past few years, several legends have come out of retirement and returned to the Stamford-based company, including Edge and Trish Stratus. While The Rated-R Superstar is active on SmackDown, Stratus is on Monday Night RAW.

The Canadian veteran is now feuding with Becky Lynch on the red brand. The two former women's champions are scheduled to lock horns on Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

