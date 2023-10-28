Former WWE star who is still in touch with Triple H says he is a part of major non-wrestling project

A released WWE Superstar who is still in touch with Triple H recently shared that he is set to start shooting for a new TV show starting next month.

The name in question is Eric Young who was a part of part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2020. He led the SAnitY faction alongside Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, and Nikki Cross.

The 43-year-old star also won the NXT Tag Team Championship once with Wolfe. However, after the group's main roster call-up, under Vince McMahon's regime, all male members of SAnitY were released from the promotion.

Earlier this month the former WWE star opened up about his relationship with Triple H and revealed that the two men are still in touch despite being fired from the company.

Outside the ring, Young hosted two Animal Planet shows: Off the Hook (2012-2013) and No Limits (2014). During an interview with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, the star was asked if he has more non-pro wrestling television options on his radar.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion revealed that he will begin filming for a new television series next month.

"I have very exciting news that I can’t say, but I’ll say I have another show in the works that will be airing very soon. I’ll be shooting in November. I can say that it is musically based, and anyone that personally knows me or follows me on Instagram you know that collecting vinyl records is a massive part of my life. I have over 2500 of them," he said. [H/T - Haus of Wrestling]

Eric Young on why Triple H's regime was better than Vince McMahon's

According to the 43-year-old star, he never wanted to leave Triple H led-NXT and go to the main roster. He has shared that the SAnitY faction's experience was very poor and Vince McMahon was responsible for its failure.

During the same interview, Eric Young noted Mr. McMahon never understood the full potential of his faction which was more successful on WWE's third brand under Triple H's regime.

"The truth is everyone understood it except for one person and the unfortunate truth is the only person that matters is that one person. So it doesn’t matter your opinion, it doesn’t matter the fans’ opinions, it doesn’t matter," he said. [H/T - Haus of Wrestling]

Surprisingly, on November 26th, 2023, at Progress Wrestling's Vendetta show at The Electric Ballroom in London, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, and Young will return together to wrestle in the ring as former WWE faction SAnitY.

