Former WWE star stopped doing a dangerous move after teaming with Daniel Bryan

A former WWE star stopped performing a dangerous move after he watched footage of him performing the move while teaming with Daniel Bryan.

EC3 first signed with WWE to be a part of NXT season 4 (under the name Derrick Bateman), where Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) was his mentor. During one of the episodes, EC3 got to team with Bryan for the first time. During the match, the former WWE stars went for stereo suicide dives. While Bryan's looked perfect as always, EC3's was less than perfect.

During a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, EC3 looked back at that moment, and even referred to Bryan Danielson by his WWE name. EC3 said the knew he shouldn't do that name again after he watched it back.

"It’s NXT season 4, I’m team Daniel Bryan, and like I said, I would do dives. Me and him both hit these stereo suicide dives, through the middle rope, off the rope, you know, land, yeah, it’s so cool. When I watch it back, mine looks so bootleg compared to his. That was a lightning bolt for me, where it’s just like, 'oh, like he’s the best one doing this move, I probably shouldn’t do it ever, and especially, not next to him.' So, it’s just because you can fly out of the ring, doesn’t mean you necessarily should be.” [20:55 - 21:38]

Bryan Danielson is open to wrestling in Japan

Bryan Danielson has had a successful independent career outside of WWE, where he has wrestled in some of the top promotions across the world. Currently, he is under contract with AEW, but that doesn't mean he isn't open to wrestling in other promotions.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson stated that he is open to wrestling in Japan since he loves it so much.

"Maybe. I never say never. Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite place. I loved wrestling in Japan, I'd love to wrestle there more, it's just a matter of schedule and a matter of time."

Expand Tweet

It would be amazing to see Bryan travel to Japan, where he could have several dream matches with Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Do you want to see Bryan Danielson wrestle in Japan? Sound off in the comments section below.