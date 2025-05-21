  • home icon
  Former WWE star takes a massive dig at John Cena 

Former WWE star takes a massive dig at John Cena 

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 21, 2025 08:11 GMT
John Cena is a major heel (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena is a major heel (Image via: WWE.com)

A former WWE Superstar took to social media to take a dig at John Cena. The person in question is Santino Marella.

The Cenation Leader shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber and also turned his back on the fans. He stated that he was going to ruin wrestling for everyone on his way to breaking the record and becoming a 17-time World Champion. His mission was successful, as he dethroned Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and declared himself the last real WWE Champion.

Santino Marella recently sent a message to John Cena via a post on X (fka Twitter), telling him that he still has a big mouth. He clarified that he was addressing the Hollywood star the same way he used to pronounce his name back in the day.

You still got a big mouth @JohnCena (pronounced cheh-na)," wrote Marella.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bill Apter predicts that John Cena will deliver a beatdown to R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event

At Saturday Night's Main Event, it'll be R-Truth taking on his childhood hero in a non-title match. Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter said he thinks Cena will beat up R-Truth during the bout.

"I am gonna hate to see Ron Killings/R-Truth, get beaten upon on Saturday Night's Main Event. I think what's gonna happen. I don't know this for sure. I mentioned it earlier on the Time Machine, but that won't be out for another day, so now it's exclusive here. So I think John Cena is gonna give him a beatdown because he (R-Truth) is not gonna wanna fight back, at least through most of the match," said Apter.
This will undoubtedly be an interesting match, and it's possible that Truth could get the victory since the WWE Championship isn't on the line. Only time will tell.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

