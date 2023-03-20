Former WWE star takes a shot at Bo Dallas after asking Liv Morgan out on a date

After asking Liv Morgan out on a date, PFL MMA fighter Denzel Freeman has taken a shot at Bo Dallas.

Former WWE star Denzel Freeman has taken the wrestling world by storm with his recent offer to Liv following a huge win over Raiden Kovacs. Freeman made it clear that he wanted to take the WWE Superstar out on a date. The video featuring Freeman's comments was shared by Ariel Helwani on Twitter and it quickly blew up.

Many fans mentioned Bo Dallas in their responses to Helwani's tweet, as the former WWE superstar is Liv Morgan's real-life partner. In response to one such mention, a fan hinted that it wouldn't end well for Dallas if he squared off against Denzel Freeman. A screengrab of the conversation was then shared by Freeman on his Instagram story, with the following caption: "Twitter understood the mission."

Denzel Freeman takes a shot at Bo Dallas

Liv Morgan has noticed Denzel Freeman's offer for a date

Soon after Denzel Freeman's comments went viral on Wrestling Twitter, Morgan noticed the same. She went on to share one of Freeman's stories on her own Instagram story.

Liv and Bo Dallas have kept their relationship private and not much is known about it. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently confirmed that Dallas and Morgan are dating each other. The Nature Boy added that he doesn't know if Bo and Liv are married.

Liv Morgan has her sights set on WrestleMania 39 at the moment. The former SmackDown Women's Champion and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez will compete in a Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match at the mega event.

At last year's WrestleMania, Liv teamed up with Rhea Ripley in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match for the Women's Tag Team titles, but the duo failed to win the contest. Liv would love to come out victorious at The Show of Shows, this time around.

What do you think of Denzel Freeman's jibe at Bo Dallas?

