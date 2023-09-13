Former WWE star Trinity (fka Naomi) reacts to being featured in new TKO header

A new era has begun in WWE as the company has merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Interestingly, the new company header on social media featured Trinity Fatu, and the star reacted to the surprising inclusion.

Trinity Fatu spent nearly 14 years in World Wrestling Entertainment, where she was popularly known as Naomi, and went on to achieve several impressive accolades during a lengthy tenure.

The 35-year-old recently joined IMPACT Wrestling, where she is the reigning Knockouts World Champion. Trinity Fatu is clearly enjoying her career at the moment and seemed quite amused that she was used in a promotional image for TKO.

A fan hilariously explained that Trinity being added to the header was because she was an IMPACT Wrestling Knockout. The superstar responded with a GIF.

It seems like even the newly formed TKO group realized their mistake and replaced Trinity with Bianca Belair in the updated graphic.

The header was immediately updated.

Trinity (aka Naomi) wants a dream feud against former WWE rival

The former SmackDown Women's Champion parted ways with WWE under controversial circumstances as she and Sasha Banks walked out of the company due to the creative differences in 2022.

Despite rumors of her return, Trinity chose to sign a contract with IMPACT Wrestling, where she has rightfully been presented as a top star. Fatu has already captured the Knockouts Championship and is leading the promotion's women's division, which Mickie James once ruled.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Trinity revealed that she wanted a full-fledged rivalry with Mickie James. While they have faced each other many times in WWE, James and Trinity never really had a proper feud, and that's something many fans would be interested in seeing at the IMPACT Zone.

"The one person I look forward to being in the ring with is Mickie [James]. We never really got to...we've touched and been in the ring in WWE but never an angle or a real feud or anything like that." [From 07:20 to 7:38]

Do you want to see a feud between Trinity and Mickie James for the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

