Former WWE star wants another match with Daniel Bryan

A former WWE star wants to have another match with Daniel Bryan.

EC3's WWE career first started in 2009 when he signed on to be part of NXT season 4, under the name Derrick Bateman. His mentor for that season was Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan). During that time, EC3 had the opportunity to face his mentor. Bryan was able to defeat EC3 during their only singles match in the company.

Recently, EC3 appeared on the Kurt Angle Show, and was asked whether he would defend his NWA World Championship against Bryan Danielson, if he had the opportunity. EC3 stated that he would definitely put his title on the line if the opportunity presented itself.

“I would 100%, as long as the small package is outlawed, because I know a finish. But I worked with Daniel Bryan once, because we did one match against each other on the NXT season 4, and you wrestle good guys, but then you lock up with a guy like that, and you’re just, 'oh, this is how it’s supposed to be' and that just…..just that moment takes you up from this plateau to the next level.” [20:10 - 20:43]

EC3 stopped performing a dangerous move after teaming with Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan)

During the same podcast episode, EC3 recalled how during a tag match, he and Bryan Danielson went for stereo suicide dives. When he went to watch it back, he realized that his version of the move wasn't as good and he shouldn't be performing such dives.

"It’s NXT season 4, I’m team Daniel Bryan, and like I said, I would do dives. Me and him both hit these stereo suicide dives, through the middle rope, off the rope, you know, land, yeah, it’s so cool. When I watch it back, mine looks so bootleg compared to his. That was a lightning bolt for me, where it’s just like, 'oh, like he’s the best one doing this move, I probably shouldn’t do it ever, and especially, not next to him.' So, it’s just because you can fly out of the ring, doesn’t mean you necessarily should be.” [20:55 - 21:38]

It wouldn't be too far-fetched to think that a match between Bryan Danielson and EC3 could happen anytime in the future.

