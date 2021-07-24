Former WWE Star jokes about wanting "John Cena money" to return to the ring

John Cena is one of the biggest stars WWE has ever produced. His work inside and outside the realm of professional wrestling has made him a household name. Given all his accolades and merchandise sales, John Cena, for a long time, has been one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers whenever he is under contract.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Gail Kim discussed what it would take to get her to return to the ring. It seems that the former Knockouts champion does not have any solid intentions of competing inside the squared circle again.

"This is what I say to Scott D'Amore and the creative team when they ask me, 'Well, I'm a company girl, I'll never say no.'" Kim added, "I just need some Kurt Angle money to come out of retirement [laughs]. That's never going to happen. This week, we were at TV and they always joke around about it, it's like a daily joke, so I changed it from Kurt Angle money to John Cena money. It would take a lot. If you have closure on your career, final match, you close that door, it would take a lot to come back." [h/t Fightful]

"We're probably gonna see a few more faces...good faces..." 👀@gailkimITSME discusses the good things to come for the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Division & her chances of stepping back in the ring 🔊@DeonnaPurrazzo @davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/EaP5Lzvr9i — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 22, 2021

Gail Kim currently works as a producer at Impact Wrestling. Kim's last match came against Tessa Blanchard at Rebellion in 2019, which marked the end of Kim's legendary wrestling career. Nonetheless, Kim remains an on-screen character on Impact Wrestling.

On this week's episode of Impact, Gail Kim shared a segment with current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and wrestling legend Mickie James.

Kim played a crucial role in calming things down between James and Purrazzo and convinced the latter to take up James' offer of getting a slot on NWA EmPowerrr.

Although Kim might never wrestle again, she's a very integral part of Impact Wrestling nowadays. Her presence backstage seems to be of great help to younger talent.

Gail Kim is a former WWE Women's Champion

Gail Kim signed with WWE in 2002 and made her TV debut on an episode of RAW in June 2003. Her first match was a 7-woman battle royal for the WWE Women's Championship. To the surprise of many, Kim was able to outlast six other women and win the WWE Women's Championship in her debut match.

However, a month later Gail Kim dropped the title to Molly Holly on RAW. Despite her outstanding in-ring work and charisma, Kim was never able to win any championship in WWE again. Her first stint in WWE lasted 2 years, before she left for TNA in 2004. However, she returned to WWE in 2008 but left again two years later.

