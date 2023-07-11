Former WWE star willing to join forces with Shelton Benjamin, possibly in AEW

Shelton Benjamin has formed tag teams with several WWE Superstars, including Cedric Alexander and Chad Gable. His first main roster tag team partner, Charlie Haas, recently expressed an interest in possibly reuniting with his former Team Angle stablemate.

In December 2002, Benjamin and Haas debuted on SmackDown as Kurt Angle's on-screen ally. The villainous duo, known as The World's Greatest Tag Team, captured the tag titles twice in 2003.

Haas recently appeared in an East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing session. The 51-year-old confirmed he is willing to team up with Benjamin again. He also named AEW tag teams FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) as dream opponents:

"Man, if Shelton and I get back together as a tag team, there's a lot of great tag teams out there that I would like to work with, especially the ones in AEW," Haas said. "FTR would be great. Who else would be good? Never wrestled The Bucks, I'd love to wrestle The Bucks… and there's a lot of great tag teams out there." (H/T POST Wrestling for the transcription)

Benjamin and Haas' last WWE match as a tag team aired on the June 19, 2009, episode of SmackDown. They joined forces with Ricky Ortiz in a losing effort against Cryme Tyme (JTG and Shad Gaspard) and R-Truth.

Where is Shelton Benjamin now?

On May 1, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were declared free agents after going undrafted in the 2023 WWE Draft. That means the former Hurt Business members are allowed to appear on any WWE shows.

Since the roster changes took place, Benjamin has struggled to receive regular television time. The 48-year-old competed in a Battle Royal on the May 15 episode of RAW. He also lost a tag team match alongside Alexander against Indus Sher (Sanga and Veer) on June 19.

There has been talk over the last year that Alexander and Benjamin could link up with Bobby Lashley and MVP to reform The Hurt Business. However, the idea has not yet materialized.

