Former WWE star willing to replace Bray Wyatt against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 after 12-year absence

The identity of Bobby Lashley's WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent remains unclear with just over a week to go until the two-night event. If Bray Wyatt cannot compete on April 1-2, Chris Masters is prepared to step in and face The All Mighty instead.

Wyatt was expected to go one-on-one with Lashley at SoFi Stadium after their feud began in February. However, it has been widely reported that the three-time world champion could miss The Show of Shows due to an undisclosed issue.

Masters said in January that he wants to face Lashley in a battle between The Master Lock and The Hurt Lock. In a new interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he has left his calendar free for WrestleMania 39:

"Yes, he did [Lashley reacted to the interview in January]," Masters said. "And I just noticed today that Wyatt is out for WrestleMania. So Bobby, he is looking for an opponent and I told Bobby under his Instagram posts that I left that date open for him. So maybe one day we will get this Hurt Lock, Master Lock match. Believe me, I'm pushing for it. But um, you know, couple loose ends I got to tie up there."

Masters used a full nelson submission move, The Master Lock, to defeat dozens of opponents in WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011. Bobby Lashley is also using a variation of the move, The Hurt Lock, in WWE right now.

What if Bobby Lashley faces Chris Masters instead of Bray Wyatt?

In the mid-2000s, WWE Superstars tried to survive Chris Masters' full nelson hold as part of The Master Lock Challenge. Bobby Lashley was one of the few men to successfully break free from the submission.

More than a decade later, Masters thinks fans would be interested in seeing him renew his rivalry with the two-time WWE Champion:

"Just imagine the surprise (…) Let's just say he didn't have an opponent, and they didn't know. Although, you know, I have a feeling they could fill that spot. Obviously they have a big talent roster. But, you know, it [would] definitely be a very interesting surprise to out of nowhere have a Hurt Lock vs. Master Lock."

Masters has not competed in a WWE match since losing to Jack Swagger on the August 4, 2011, episode of Superstars.

