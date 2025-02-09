Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio is set to make an appearance alongside several other big names in Qatar Pro Wrestling. The wrestling club has announced the third edition of its mega wrestling event, SUPER SLAM, for later this month.

The event will take place at the Ladies Hall in Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar, on February 21 and 22. In addition to Alberto Del Rio, the SUPER SLAM will showcase well-known wrestling talent, including Bobby Lashley, Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, Mustafa Ali, and El Hijo Del Vikingo. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Jushin "Thunder" Liger will also make special appearances during the event.

Trending

Alberto Del Rio's second WWE run lasted less than a year. Following his departure from the Stamford-based company in September 2016, the Mexican star has wrestled for several promotions. He is currently signed to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and is the reigning AAA Mega Champion.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Alberto Del Rio opens up about losing to former WWE Superstar in his home country

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) defeated Alberto to capture the vacant AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania in April 2024. Although he got his revenge a few months later, the 47-year-old revealed he made several drastic changes following his loss to Nemeth.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion discussed how difficult it was for him to lose in front of his family in his home country. Del Rio noted that after the match, he changed everything about himself and returned to his roots, which paid off.

"For everyone, it was the night where Alberto was going to tell the world, 'I'm back and nobody can stop me.' But Nic Nemeth/Dolph Ziggler had a different idea. He came to Monterrey, he came to my country, and he said, 'No. Not tonight, brother,' and he ended up winning the match fair and square in the middle of the ring in front of my people, in front of my wife, my kids. It was a really difficult night for me. That made me go back to my roots. I went back to my hometown, the place where I was born, San Luis Potosi, and I went back to those old beat-up gyms where I started training, amateur wrestling, and boxing, and lifting weights in a different way. Changed my diet. Changed absolutely everything. Pretty much like Rocky the Third, the movie. Went back to my roots, and it worked. It paid off," he added. [From 7:44 to 8:50]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Alberto Del Rio wrestled his last WWE match in August 2016. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to the wrestling promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback