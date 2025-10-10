  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE stars Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee confirm new name after world title win

Former WWE stars Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee confirm new name after world title win

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 10, 2025 08:45 GMT
Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee are former WWE champions [Image credits: stars
Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee are former WWE champions [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Former WWE Superstar Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) recently took to social media to confirm her and Cassie Lee's (fka Peyton Royce) new name. The duo recently won the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

Ad

Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were better known as The IIconics during their time in WWE. The stars made a huge name by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship before departing the company in 2021. The duo is now known as The IInspiration in TNA Wrestling. On September 27, 2025, McKay and Lee defeated The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance) to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Billie Kay recently took to Instagram to post several photos with her tag team partner. The duo could be seen flaunting their new titles. In her post's caption, McKay confirmed her and Cassie Lee's new name, "Mothers of Destruction." This is a major reference to the legendary WWE Tag Team known as The Brothers of Destruction, which featured The Undertaker and Kane.

"🔥Mothers of Destruction🔥," she wrote.
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE star Big E sent a message to Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee after their world title win

Big E recently took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee after they won the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

The former New Day also mentioned that he was glad to see The IInspiration back in the pro wrestling world.

Ad
"Congrats, @jessicamckay & @cassielee! Been a joy to see you back in wrestling!" he wrote.

Both Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were present during TNA's invasion of NXT. The stars even wrestled during the recent NXT vs. TNA Showdown, where they teamed up with Kelani Jordan and Mara Sade to lock horns with Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, and Sol Ruca.

Many want the former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay to re-sign with World Wrestling Entertainment. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the two stars' future in WWE.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications