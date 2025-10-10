Former WWE stars Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee confirm new name after world title win

Former WWE Superstar Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) recently took to social media to confirm her and Cassie Lee's (fka Peyton Royce) new name. The duo recently won the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were better known as The IIconics during their time in WWE. The stars made a huge name by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship before departing the company in 2021. The duo is now known as The IInspiration in TNA Wrestling. On September 27, 2025, McKay and Lee defeated The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance) to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.The former Billie Kay recently took to Instagram to post several photos with her tag team partner. The duo could be seen flaunting their new titles. In her post's caption, McKay confirmed her and Cassie Lee's new name, &quot;Mothers of Destruction.&quot; This is a major reference to the legendary WWE Tag Team known as The Brothers of Destruction, which featured The Undertaker and Kane.&quot;🔥Mothers of Destruction🔥,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star Big E sent a message to Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee after their world title winBig E recently took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee after they won the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.The former New Day also mentioned that he was glad to see The IInspiration back in the pro wrestling world.&quot;Congrats, @jessicamckay &amp; @cassielee! Been a joy to see you back in wrestling!&quot; he wrote.Both Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were present during TNA's invasion of NXT. The stars even wrestled during the recent NXT vs. TNA Showdown, where they teamed up with Kelani Jordan and Mara Sade to lock horns with Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, and Sol Ruca.Many want the former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay to re-sign with World Wrestling Entertainment. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the two stars' future in WWE.