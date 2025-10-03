WWE star Big E sends emotional message after World Title change

WWE Superstar Big E recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to two popular stars after a massive title change on a recent wrestling show. The names in question are TNA stars Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay.Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay are better known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay among the WWE fans. They wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion from 2015 to 2021 and were together known as The IIconics. After their release from the company, Lee and McKay wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling for a few matches before announcing their release in 2022. The stars finally returned to action in TNA on June 6, 2025. Now, the former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have defeated The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance) to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. Following their massive win, Big E took to his Instagram Stories to react to it. The former New Day star congratulated Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay on their win. He also sent an emotional message, writing that he was extremely happy to see them back in wrestling.&quot;Congrats, @jessicamckay &amp; @cassielee! Been a joy to see you back in wrestling!&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay returned to WWE TV on NXTOn last week's NXT, several TNA stars invaded the Stamford-based promotion's developmental show, including former WWE stars Jessica McKay, Cassie Lee, and Matt Cardona.Following the show, the former Peyton Royce took to Instagram to share several photos from NXT alongside her tag partner Jessica McKay. In her post's caption, she sent a seven-word message putting Shawn Michaels' roster on notice.&quot;Rather be the hunter than the prey,&quot; Lee wrote.It will be interesting to see if Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will sign with World Wrestling Entertainment once again in the future.