Former WWE Superstar advocates for a straight pride event

While June is declared LGBTQ+ pride month and WWE has employed several talents who are openly gay, from Pat Patterson to Sonya Deville, 65-year-old veteran Dan Severn has expressed his desire for a straight pride event.

For those unaware, Dan Severn appeared for WWE between 1998 to 1999. During this time, according to the veteran, the company's creative idea to have him become an Undertaker disciple did not sit well with him. This was at the height of The Ministry of Darkness storyline. Shortly thereafter, Severn was released by the Stamford-based promotion on his request.

Dan Severn shared a post on his Facebook profile promoting his new podcast titled Don and Dan's Toxic Masculinity Podcast, joking about the need for straight pride. He wrote:

"We seem to have all sorts of other Pride things taking place.....What About Straight Pride??" Or is that a thing of the past???"

Check out his Facebook post below:

Dan Severn details former WWE Chairman's shock when he signed with the company

Dan Severn is most famous for his days fighting inside the octagon in MMA. When he signed with Vince McMahon's promotion, the latter was shocked to know about his age.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Severn spoke about his meeting with the former WWE Chairman. According to the two-time NWA World Champion, McMahon would not have been interested in signing him if the latter knew about his age beforehand. Furthermore, he stated:

"And literally, he found that the day the contract was signed, and I'm in the room there with Vince McMahon and Jim Ross. Some questions were asked, and Vince asked me exactly how old are you and told I'm 48 and Vince looks at Jim Ross and goes, 'Who's the oldest rookie ever?' and Jim goes, 'there.'"

You can watch the full interview below, as Dan Severn touches on a variety of topics pertaining to pro wrestling, including whether he would like to step into the ring with a WWE Superstar from among the current crop of talent:

