Vince McMahon was stunned to know wrestling veteran's age after signing him to WWE (Exclusive)

MMA legend Dan Severn recently recalled how Vince McMahon was left shocked to know what his age was upon his WWE signing.

Severn is a veteran of both MMA and professional wrestling, having proved himself both inside the octagon and the squared circle. His signing with WWE in 1998 came amid much fanfare as he had already become a big name in the UFC by then. However, Dan Severn's stint with WWE didn't last long, as he departed the promotion in 1999 owing to creative disagreements.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Severn revealed details of his WWE signing and how Vince McMahon was shocked after knowing his age. The former NWA World Champion believes that the former WWE Chairman wouldn't have been interested in signing him if he had known his age at the time.

"They were negotiating with us both (Severn and Ken Shamrock) at the same time. Basically, Ken said for X amount of dollars, I'm yours. Well, I knew Vince didn't know how old I was. If Vince McMahon knew how old I was, he probably wouldn't have been interested in me because I was way past the age that he normally would have been invested in a talent," said Severn.

Dan Severn added that Vince McMahon inquired about his age moments after he inked a deal with the company. Severn recalled how McMahon was left stunned when he revealed he was 48 years old.

"And literally, he found that the day the contract was signed, and I'm in the room there with Vince McMahon and Jim Ross. Some questions were asked, and Vince asked me exactly how old are you and told I'm 48 and Vince looks at Jim Ross and goes, 'Who's the oldest rookie ever?' and Jim goes, 'there.'" added Dan Severn (1:51 - 3:12)

Check out the full video below:

Vince McMahon was displeased with WWE legend Teddy Long going off script

On last week's episode of One on One, Teddy Long revealed how Vince McMahon confronted him backstage for going slightly off-script at a show. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled introducing Rant Orton with all his monikers during a dark match at an event in St. Louis. Though Long stated that he wafunving fun, but when he met McMahon backstage, the former WWE Chairman was displeased.

Teddy Long added that McMahon told him that since Orton was from St. Louis, the fans already knew all about him and didn't need to know anything more.

"Here's the first time I had any problems with Vince. We were doing a dark match one night. So a dark match is a match that happens after the TV is over. Me and Randy Orton. I had to go out there and make the dark match. So I'm out there now, and I thought I gotta have a little fun. So I started introducing Randy Orton; I called him The Legend Killer, The Viper. I give him two-three names because we were there in St. Louis, his hometown," said Long.

Being the workaholic he is, Vince McMahon is back in WWE as a member of the board of directors. Though his role doesn't entail any creative responsibilities, it remains to be seen how things will evolve in the coming weeks and months.

What was your favorite moment of Dan Severn's WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

