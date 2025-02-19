Former WWE Superstar Aiden English shares heartbreaking news

Former WWE Superstar Matt Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, recently shared some heartbreaking news on his social media. His beloved pet is in her final days.

The Drama King has transitioned into a full-time commentator since leaving WWE and is currently a part of the announce team alongside Tom Hannifan.

Yesterday, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion took to his official Instagram handle to reveal that he had spent the last few days with his cat, Sushi before they ushered her across the rainbow bridge.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Rehwoldt bid goodbye to the 18-year-old Sushi after over 12 years by their side.

"Spending a few days saying goodbye to our girl Sushi before we usher her across the rainbow bridge ❤️ she’s made it to nearly 18 years old and spend just over 12 of those in our family - adopting her was one of the first things Shaul and I did as a couple when I accompanied her to the shelter to find her. She really has been the sweetest and has been glued to Shaul from moment one. We love you so much Sushi - you are the best. We will miss you forever❤️," he wrote.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our deepest condolences to Matthew Thomas Rehwoldt and his family.

