Former WWE Superstar airs frustration about recent rumors (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently lashed out at rumors about his current promotion, addressing reports about the company's potential network deal.

EC3 had two stints with WWE in his career so far. He is currently the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, which he won on August 27 at NWA 75 after defeating Tyrus.

Owing to his position in the company as a top star, he is understandably privy to information about the promotion. He recently addressed a report claiming that a network deal with NWA was on the verge of being scrapped.

EC3 was quite dismissive of the aforementioned report, claiming that no such news had yet become concrete. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, he stated that his biggest frustration about the matter was the behavior of an alleged source (supposedly an NWA talent) for the report.

"This is the most important part that really ticked me about this whole thing. You are not micro-managed. You are free to create yourself. It's better, trust me. Because one day you will wind up being a deaf mute, chasing a title around, hating your life." [11:20 onwards]

Former WWE star EC3 has previously commented on Randy Orton's injury

Despite being in NWA, EC3 has certainly maintained a connection with the Stamford-based promotion's roster. He recently talked about Randy Orton's future in the company, stating that a return was more than likely.

The Viper has been absent from the active scene owing to a back injury for quite some time now. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"He (Randy Orton) takes care of himself. The year and a half might have comfortably allowed him to heal up. I'm big into recovery and all the assets and the modalities that are possible now, from stem cells and software therapy and red lights. He's not gonna be coming back old and crusty. He's gonna come back better than ever, and then hopefully, he has a good two to three years," said EC3.

Rumors of the Viper returning as early as in Survivor Series are already making the rounds. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Randy Orton in WWE.

