"I’m not sure" - Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee opens up about potential return to the ring

AJ Lee isn't sure if she's physically ready to have another wrestling match.

Lee last competed in 2015, teaming up with Paige at WrestleMania 31 against the Bella Twins. The next night on RAW she took part in a six-woman tag team bout, which was the final time she saw in-ring action.

The former WWE Superstar was the most recent guest on Wrestling with Freddie to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about a possible return to the ring, Lee revealed that while opportunities have been presented to her over the years, she just doesn't know if she's physically ready. She also touched on her admiration for female competitors and the artistic side of the industry.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I've never been ready for that," AJ Lee said. "I'm not sure if physically, the fire is there, but the art of it has always been there. When I was a fan, the women were my favorite part of the show and I would skip the guys matches to watch the ladies."

AJ Lee is ready to do color commentary for WOW: Women of Wrestling

While she isn't certain about wrestling again, Lee is getting back into professional wrestling with WOW, where she will be doing color commentary for the promotion when it kicks off later this year.

The former WWE Diva's Champion expressed immense excitement and pride when discussing the promotion, saying it was going to be a "new beast".

"We know that people know what the product is, or they know what it was before, but this is going to be a new beast. And we’re really excited about that, and it’s a great group of women. And somewhere along the way, I just kind of got inspired to say, okay, I’m also gonna do color commentary."

AJ Mendez @TheAJMendez



So proud to join the WOW @wowsuperheroes



We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! “But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation. So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.”We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! “But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation. So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.”We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! 😭💜 https://t.co/l1NFZpRJMl Kept you waiting, huh?So proud to join the @ViacomCBS and @wowsuperheroes family as an Executive Producer alongside the great @JeanieBuss . You’ll see me on camera too as a color commentator! twitter.com/wowsuperheroes… Kept you waiting, huh? So proud to join the @ViacomCBS and @wowsuperheroes family as an Executive Producer alongside the great @JeanieBuss. You’ll see me on camera too as a color commentator! twitter.com/wowsuperheroes…

What do you make of Lee's comments? Do you hope to see her step into the ring for one more match in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful and WrestleZone for the transcriptions of this podcast.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will you check out the relaunch of WOW because of AJ Lee? Yes No 0 votes so far