Former WWE Superstar alleges that Vince McMahon wanted to have s*x with former women's champion

Former WWE Superstar 2 Cold Scorpio has alleged that Vince McMahon said he wanted to have s*x with former Women's Champion Sable, all while superstars like The Undertaker were witnesses.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired from the company at the end of July. This came following several allegations made against him over paying hush money to a former female employee.

Speaking on a virtual signing of Gold Ring Collectibles, 2 Cold Scorpio narrated the story from a tour in England, presumably post-show. It was when he sat with The Undertaker, Simmons, and McMahon in a bar, with the former Chairman drinking scotch on the rocks.

He alleged that when Sable walked by, Vince McMahon said that he wanted to have s*x with the former women's champion.

"Sable walks by and she’s got on this beautiful red dress, sh*t looked damn near see-through and this time, she’s still married to Marc Mero at the time and sh*t and I’ll never forget this, she walks by and Vince goes, ‘Damn.’ Watches her as all of us did and he says out loud — I don’t know if he meant to say it to himself, but he said, ‘Damn! I’ma f*ck that b*tch. I don’t know when, I don’t know where.’ My eyes must’ve got about that damn big like I must’ve been smoking crack all night. Like did he just say — I’m looking at Ron, Ron looked at me and everybody just like, it ain’t sh*t, like yeah, that’s Vince, that’s what he do." [H/T Post Wrestling]

2 Cold Scorpio claims that down the line it 'really happened', but refused to go further on what McMahon said or even Sable said, for that matter.

There are reportedly plans for a big farewell for Vince McMahon

It was an unfortunate exit for the former WWE Chairman and CEO, who is cited as the reason why pro wrestling became mainstream in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Despite the nature of his exit, there was a report from the Wall Street Journal that WWE is planning a big farewell for Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 39 next year in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 39 will emanate from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two-day event will likely host over 70,000 fans each day.

What are your thoughts on 2 Cold Scorpio's comments about McMahon? Share in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far