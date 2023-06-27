Former WWE Superstar announced for non-wrestling project

A former WWE Superstar is set to reunite with some old friends in an upcoming feature film.

It was reported last month that both Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan had been cast in an upcoming wrestling-related film set to begin filming this summer. The movie is based on the book Queen of the Ring by Jeff Leen and is slated to be directed by Ash Avildsen.

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (Naomi) took to Twitter recently to announce that she has also been cast in the upcoming film. She took a screenshot of a post from Brevard Talent Group featuring her headshot and the news that she has been cast in the movie.

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross reacted to the news with a few heart emojis.

Trinity (Naomi) reveals why she walked out of WWE

Former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company last May and never returned.

Sasha Banks has since signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and performs as Mercedes Moné, while Trinity recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, the 35-year-old spoke about her departure from the company and admitted that she felt stagnant in WWE.

"That’s what I meant when I said everything was a blessing in disguise because I was really going through a lot. I felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy. Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me," she said.

Many fans were hoping to see Mercedes Moné and Trinity in All Elite Wrestling, but neither star has appeared for the promotion yet. It will be interesting to see if either star ultimately finds their way back to WWE down the line.

