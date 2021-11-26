“I wouldn’t be who I am without them” - Former WWE Superstar on his appreciation for Vince McMahon

"Big Money" Matt Hardy has a great appreciation for WWE owner Vince McMahon.

Matt Hardy was the latest guest on AEW Unrestricted to discuss his Hall of Fame-worthy professional wrestling career. When asked about returning to WWE with his brother Jeff in 2017, Hardy revealed he returned to the company because he felt that he owed them for how his last run there ended and that he wouldn't be where he was in his career without WWE and Vince McMahon:

"I wanted to go back because I do owe all those guys," Matt Hardy said. "I have a great appreciation for WWE, Vince McMahon, and all those people because I wouldn't be who I am without them."

Matt Hardy on why some fans prefer AEW over WWE

A few years later, Matt Hardy decided to depart WWE and sign with AEW. Hardy also went in-depth on why he believes AEW is experiencing so much success right now.

"But I think one thing I've learned, the reason AEW is experiencing so much success now as opposed to WWE, and people are putting them in the same conversation," Matt Hardy began. "Even though AEW has only been around for two years, is because for the longest time WWE, they kind of had fans invest in watching their product, but they didn't give them the proper payoffs. And I feel like AEW does that time and time again, and a lot of that comes from Tony Khan. Because in his heart, he is a diehard wrestling fan, and he's very much on the pulse of what wrestling fans want in 2021. So I feel like the majority of fans, watch AEW are people that truly love pro wrestling and feel like they want to be rewarded."

Matt Hardy and the HFO are currently involved in a feud with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends on AEW Dynamite.

Aubrey Edwards @RefAubrey



▶️ HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! Need a break from your family today? Then come listen to the all new episode of #AEWUnrestricted with @MATTHARDYBRAND ! We talk about his many personas, how TK and the Bucks convinced him to sign, his army of children + more!▶️ link.chtbl.com/AEW HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! Need a break from your family today? Then come listen to the all new episode of #AEWUnrestricted with @MATTHARDYBRAND! We talk about his many personas, how TK and the Bucks convinced him to sign, his army of children + more!▶️ link.chtbl.com/AEW https://t.co/LKrNJlQM3J

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Matt Hardy's comments? Do you think WWE has a problem giving their fans a proper payoff? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Does WWE need to provide better storyline payoffs for their fanbase? Yes No 5 votes so far