Former WWE Superstar backs fans' Cody Rhodes campaign following SmackDown

A former WWE Superstar has aligned with fans after they roasted the decision to have Cody Rhodes step aside for The Rock to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, interfered in the match and cost Rhodes the victory. The RAW star won the Men's Royal Rumble match again this year but decided not to challenge Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year in two months.

Instead, he stepped aside for The Rock, who had a staredown with Roman Reigns at the end of this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. It was supposed to be an epic moment, but many fans did not enjoy it and would prefer to see Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40, as the promotion has been building toward that for two years now.

A new report claims that the promotion does not have any intention of changing its plan for WrestleMania 40 unless The Rock chooses to back out.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona took to social media today to show support for Cody Rhodes and the campaign fans have created to voice their displeasure about him not facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. He shared an image of a hilarious t-shirt and added the "WeWantCody" hashtag to his post, which can be seen below.

WWE RAW star listens to Cody Rhodes' theme song all the time

Brutus Creed has revealed that his brother listens to Cody Rhodes' entrance theme song a lot and knows all of the words.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers tag team claimed that his brother plays Rhodes' theme song on a loop while they are traveling. Creed admitted that the song was catchy and does get stuck in your head after listening to it.

"He [Julius Creed] puts Cody Rhodes' theme song on every road trip. And he memorizes the whole thing and it gets stuck in your head and you want him to replay it." [From 02:40 to 02:55]

You can check out the full interview below:

Fans have been waiting for Cody Rhodes to finish his story for over a year, and WWE may be testing their patience. It will be fascinating to see how the plans for WrestleMania 40 play out in the weeks ahead.

Are you annoyed that Rhodes likely won't get the chance to finish his story at WWE WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE