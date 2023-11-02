Former WWE Superstar believes faction wrestling is great for fans

A former WWE Superstar recently expressed his love for faction wrestling. He also believes that is great for fans as well.

Faction wrestling has been an integral part of the business from the beginning. The world of professional wrestling has witnessed many great groups over time, with The Bloodline and The Judgment Day currently being the most talked-about factions in WWE. Most of the storylines in the company revolve around these two groups, and the inter-related storylines keep fans invested.

Wrestling legend Lex Luger seems to be a huge fan of factions in wrestling. In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the 65-year-old talked about many things, like how he is now the biggest wrestling fanboy and how he was nervous about botching the finish to the 1994 Royal Rumble. The former WCW Champion also expressed his love for faction wrestling.

"Kind of like the Horsemen, I was a part of it. I've been in some of the best factions. I love faction wrestling. Right now, what we have got going with all the factions. I love faction wrestling. I think it is great for the fans," Lex Luger said. [From 44:36 to 44:50]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Former WWE Superstar opens up about being partially paralyzed

Lex Luger suffered a nerve impingement in his neck in October 2007 and was temporarily paralyzed. On an episode of the Under The Ring podcast, the veteran wrestler talked about his current health.

The former WCW World Television Champion believes that his living independently and doing basic everyday things after suffering from the said illness is a miracle of God.

"I was never supposed to be partially paralyzed. I'm what they call a 'high-functioning quadriplegic.' I have some challenges mobility wise but, you know, I can live independently and feed and bathe myself. I was not supposed to be able to do any of that, I can drive my own car and live independently, so it's really a miracle of God that I can do what I can do," Lex Luger said.





