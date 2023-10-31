"I was never supposed to be partially paralyzed" - former WWE Royal Rumble winner gives a health update

A former WWE Superstar and Royal Rumble winner recently provided an update on his health. The name in question is Lex Luger.

Luger was a huge star in the pro wrestling world after winning several titles during his time in WCW. The superstar won the World Heavyweight Championship, the World Television Championship, the United States Heavyweight Championship, and the World Tag Team Championship.

The star signed with the World Wrestling Federation, currently known as World Wrestling Entertainment, in 1993, and he famously won the 1994 Royal Rumble alongside Bret Hart as their feet touched the ground simultaneously.

However, in October 2007, Lex Luger suffered a nerve impingement in his neck and was temporarily paralyzed. On a recent edition of Under The Ring podcast, the 65-year-old provided an update on his current health.

The legend said that he can now comfortably drive and be independent, which he believes is a miracle of god because he initially was not supposed to be able to do any of that.

"I was never supposed to be partially paralyzed. I'm what they call a 'high-functioning quadriplegic.' I have some challenges mobility wise but, you know, I can live independently and feed and bathe myself. I was not supposed to be able to do any of that, I can drive my own car and live independently, so it's really a miracle of God that I can do what I can do," Lex Luger said. [6:31 - 6:52]

Former WWE Superstar Lex Luger said he feels so much more balanced now

In the same podcast, Lex Luger further talked about how he feels more physically as well as mentally balanced now.

"I kinda look at [the] big picture. I feel like I was kinda streamlined and redefined. I was always about the physical Lex, you know, I can't talk about mind, body, and spirit when I get motivational, respirational talks and I was kinda one-dimensional. I was all about the physical, a little bit about the mental... a lot of positive mental attitude, books and everything, and Jim Rohn, a lot of that stuff which gave me, like, worldly success in wrestling and in the business world, but I was spiritually dead, and I feel so much more balanced now," Lex Luger said. [7:11 - 7:48]

Luger will make an appearance this week on WWE's The Bump. You can read more about it here.

