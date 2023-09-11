Former WWE Superstar changes social media name following AEW debut

A former WWE Superstar has changed their name on social media after making their debut for All Elite Wrestling.

AEW recently held its All Out event in Chicago last Sunday, September 3. Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, battled Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match at the pay-per-view. The crowd was heavily invested in the bout and started multiple "meat" related chants due to the size of both men.

Miro eventually emerged victorious after locking in the Game Over submission on Hobbs for the victory. After the match, the 32-year-old star made it seem like he wanted to shake The Redeemer's hand but attacked him instead.

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, made her AEW debut and came down to the ring to help her husband. However, Miro appeared to be shocked to see Perry in AEW and shouted that she wasn't real before leaving her alone in the ring.

Perry took to social media following All Out to hilariously change her name to "Meat Lover" on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry sends message after AEW debut

All Elite Wrestling showed a video last night on Collision of CJ Perry sending a message to Miro following her shocking debut at All Out.

In the video, Perry claimed that Miro lost himself when the TNT Championship was taken from him. She added that her husband is stubborn, and she just wants to help him become a champion once again.

"Last week at All Out, all I wanted to do was surprise you, and prove that I have your back and that I will help you become champion again. God, you are so stubborn, but not the good stubborn, the bad stubborn. You know, now that I think about it, you truly have forsaken your God, your gold, and your hot flexible wife," she said. [From 00:16 - 00:34]

Expand Tweet

Miro has had an up-and-down run in All Elite Wrestling so far. It will be fascinating to see if CJ Perry can get The Redeemer on the right track and focused on becoming a champion in AEW again.

Did you enjoy Rusev and Lana in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.